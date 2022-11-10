Emily Blunt Wore the Forgotten Sparkle Trend That’s Perfect for Fall

I love sparkles. I think they belong on elegant bags, high heels, gorgeous manicures, and even the body (think: the Y2K glitter trend). But somewhere between the early 2000s and now, we seem to have lost the allure of making the whole place shimmer. We’ve dipped into neutrals, invested in capsule closets, and have ditched color, texture, and brilliance. Thankfully, Emily Blunt is bringing back the sparkle.

Last night, the actress shut down New York City in a shimmery Prada gown as she attended The English premiere. I’m certain all eyes were on her: Her burnt orange dress reflected in golden hues, making it the ideal pick for autumn. The silhouette hugged each curve as the hem stopped right at the ankles, leaving me to think it was custom made for the actress. The top also accentuated Blunt flawlessly, thanks to a wide neckline that dipped down. Perhaps most surprising, however, was the bodice cut out. Sure, I’ve seen the trend on stars such as Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Lupita Nyong’o, but I’ve never seen it done paired with glitter — and I’m so here for it.

For accessories, Blunt went with hanging rhinestone earrings, similar to this pair from Saks Off 5th. She also opted for both gold and silver bangles while pairing them with a purple stone ring. Blunt stayed true to a classic pair of gold pointed-toe sandals for shoes, which are similar to these by Tony Bianco. The look reminded me of something you’d wear to a holiday party, and I’m definitely copying it this New Year’s Eve.

Shop similar sparkly cut-out finds below and stay bejeweled. Retailers include Windsor, Nordstrom, and Revolve.

