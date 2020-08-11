Politics & Social Issues

Here's The Exact Moment Joe Biden Asked Kamala Harris to be His Running Mate

"First of all, is the answer yes?"
The Squad Is Here to Stay

With Ilhan Omar's primary win, the progressive Democratic congresswomen of color known as the Squad have solidified their staying power.
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Share Their Support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

"My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this."
What You Need to Know About Kamala Harris, the Nominee for Vice President

All the reasons Joe Biden picked her as the Vice Presidential nominee.
Senator Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Pick for Vice President

He called her "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants."
Katie Hill on Past Relationships, Sharing Her Suicidal Thoughts, and How She's Healing

The former representative has found her voice, and she's not afraid to yell.
Oprah Is Putting Up 26 Billboards in Louisville Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

That's one for every year of Taylor's life.
Michelle Obama Wrote a Heartfelt Thank You to Concerned Followers

She opened up about "low-grade depression" on her podcast.
Cori Bush Won the Democratic Primary in Missouri

Who Is the Black-and-White Photo Challenge Actually For?

Why Aren’t Fat People Allowed to Be Trendy?

Black Lives Matter Protests Are Still Happening and We Need to Pay Attention

CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins Says, "You've Got To Get Up Before The Tweets"

As one of the youngest White House correspondents in the history of CNN, Kaitlan Collins has a resilient nature that has served her well.

The Supreme Court Just Decided Your Job Can Deny You Birth Control

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Opal Tometi Finally Feels "Vindicated"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won the Democratic Primary In New York

Donald Trump's Empty Tulsa Rally Arena Seats Have Become a Meme

Paperboy Love Prince Could Be the First Non-Binary Member of Congress

TikTokers and K-Pop Stans Say They Trolled President Trump's Campaign Rally in Tulsa

The Supreme Court Rejected Donald Trump's Plan to End DACA

The Racism We Never Discussed

Asian American Women Must Stand with the Black Lives Matter Movement

Black Lives Matter More Than a Store or Handbag

How to Talk to Your White Family About Racism

15 Anti-Racism Resources to Keep You Informed

How Women Really Feel About Voting for Joe Biden

Nancy Pelosi Matching Her Face Coverings to Her Pantsuits Is What Leadership Looks Like

Rep. Katie Porter Won't Back Down

Joe Biden Has Responded to the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Hillary Clinton Officially Endorsed Joe Biden For President

Barack Obama Officially Endorsed Joe Biden for President

What to Know About Joe Biden's Children

Everything You Need to Know About Jill Biden

Everything to Know About Kayleigh McEnany, the White House's New Press Secretary

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Showed Her Anger on the House Floor — and Also Her Power

It's Time You Know the Story of the Black Models Who Saved American Fashion

How Nancy Pelosi Went From "Basically Shy" to Basically Running D.C.

What the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden Showdown Means for Both Candidates

