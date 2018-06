Social media is the 21st century’s newspaper. From dropping new clothing lines to debuting a music video, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat are often celebrities’ medium of choice to unveil the latest news to their eager followings.

But with great power comes great responsibility: By becoming a social media star, fans expect you to be an avid poster, a role model, and an open book. While the Kardashians may enjoy sharing their every move, not every celebrity is so inclined.

"I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life,” Scarlett Johansson famously told Interview back in 2011.

From protecting their privacy to simply not knowing what to post, here are 21 celebrities who don’t use social media and their reasons for steering clear.