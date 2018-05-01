whitelogo
whitelogo
Paris Hilton
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Paris Hilton
Videos
You Got Played by Paris Hilton
May 01, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton Compares Her Sex Tape Leak to "Being Raped"
Apr 29, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton Sweetly Praises Khloé Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations
Apr 14, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Paris Hilton Is Now Teasing Us About a
Simple Life
Reboot After Reuniting with Nicole Richie
Apr 10, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Awards & Events
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Yellow Gown
Apr 09, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton Lost Her $2 Million Engagement Ring
Mar 23, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Look of the Day
Paris Hilton's $57 Red-Carpet Outfit Looks Like a Million Bucks
Mar 22, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Paris Hilton Is in Love and Wants to Tell You All About It
Feb 15, 2018 @ 7:15 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton Already Knows If She Wants Kids with Fiancé Chris Zylka
Feb 14, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Paris Hilton Morphs Into Kim Kardashian for Yeezy Season 6 Campaign
Jan 31, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Paris Hilton Hired 24/7 Security to Protect Her $2 Million Engagement Ring
Jan 05, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton and Cardi B Have Almost Identical Engagement Rings
Jan 04, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Engagement Ring Is Inspired by Her Mom’s Diamond
Jan 02, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton Got Engaged in the Most Fairytale-Worthy Way
Jan 02, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Christmas
17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties of Art Basel Miami Beach
Dec 08, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Skin
Paris Hilton's First Skincare Product Will Surprise No One
Nov 30, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Gift Guides
That’s Hot! Paris Hilton Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas This Season
Nov 22, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Paris Hilton Just Threw Pregnant Sister Nicky the Most Pinterest-Worthy Baby Shower
Nov 22, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Paris Hilton Claims She and Britney Spears Invented the Selfie, Twitter Disagrees
Nov 20, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Pregnant Nicky Hilton and Her Mom Kathy Make the Most Adorable Pair
Nov 09, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
What’s Hot? Paris Hilton’s Soon-to-Come New Album
Nov 08, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Nov 03, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!