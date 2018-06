Elle Fanning's movies made her a star at an ealy age--and an Instagram favorite. Now at the height of her career, the hot young actress (and sister to Dakota Fanning) is a fashion favorite whose red-carpet arrivals and street-style outfits (and even her adorable take on the bikini)--transcends Hollywood trends in clothes, hair, and makeup.

Elle Fanning's movies made her a star at an ealy age--and an Instagram favorite. Now at the height of her career, the hot young actress (and sister to Dakota Fanning) is a fashion favorite whose red-carpet arrivals and street-style outfits (and even her adorable take on the bikini)--transcends Hollywood trends in clothes, hair, and makeup.