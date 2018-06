Lupita Nyong'o embodies fashion. The Oscar-winning actress, whose movies include 12 Years a Slave, is known for her red carpet style, but also makes news in street style outfits (and even who her boyfriend might be). Everything from her Oscars dress to her hairstyle and makeup are often copied with DIY hair and makeup tutorials and tips from her fashion stylist. The gorgeous star never fails to give fans fashion and beauty inspiration.

