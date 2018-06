Lily Collins' movies secured her spot in Hollywood--and on Instagram. Her short hair and envied eyebrows top hair and makeup tutorial requests. Now entering the height of her career, the sexy star knows how to rock a bikini on a photoshoot as well as a laid back street-style outfit and no makeup. The daugher of Phil Collins has style that belies her age whether she's wearing a red carpet gown, boyfriend by her side, or hanging out with friends.

