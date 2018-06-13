The actress seems to have it all - a few hit movies under her belt (Almost Famous and Bride Wars to name a few), a fitness brand, and two boys, Ryder and Bingham. On any given day Hudson's Instagram feed is filled with everything from photos of her in a tough yoga pose to shots of her on the red carpet with her famous mom, Goldie Hawn. Her red-carpet arrivals and street-style photos always showcase her signature style, while the beauty's blonde hair is forever in demand with DIY hairstyle tutorials.

