Lindsay Lohan has been making movie news since long before Mean Girls, and her life-story adds up to a biography that includes iconic movies that defined a generation and much more. Lindsay Lohan's take on style and love of fashion make her a front-row feature at Fashion Week. Click through pictures of Lindsay Lohan's style, including her best outfits and hairstyle tutorials and makeup DIYs to get the redhead's look for yourself.

Lindsay Lohan has been making movie news since long before Mean Girls, and her life-story adds up to a biography that includes iconic movies that defined a generation and much more. Lindsay Lohan's take on style and love of fashion make her a front-row feature at Fashion Week. Click through pictures of Lindsay Lohan's style, including her best outfits and hairstyle tutorials and makeup DIYs to get the redhead's look for yourself.