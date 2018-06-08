whitelogo
Sarah Jessica Parker
Celebrity
Sarah Jessica Parker
Celebrity
5 Style Lessons Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us
Jun 08, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Meet the Real Mr. Big + 6 More SATC Surprises
Jun 08, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
39 Wild
Sex and the City
Quotes
Jun 06, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
See How the Cast of
Sex and the City
Has Transformed In the 20 Years Since the Premiere
Jun 06, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Clothing
7
Sex and the City
Outfits That I’d Still Wear Now
Jun 01, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
You Won't Believe These Early Reviews of
Sex and the City
Are Real
May 31, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Shoes
Almost 20 Years Later, These
Sex and the City
Heels Are Still in Style
May 25, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
May 04, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker's 8-Year-Old Daughters Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
May 04, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Pregnant Claire Danes Glows in Plunging Patterned Dress
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Kept Cynthia Nixon’s Run for Governor a Secret
Apr 28, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Being Sued
Apr 26, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Clothing
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want You to Ask Her For Style Advice
Apr 24, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Weighs In on the Drama Between Her and Kim Cattrall
Apr 24, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Apr 11, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
This Is How Celebrities Are Spending Easter 2018
Apr 01, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
How Cynthia Nixon’s
Sex and the City
Co-Stars
Really
Feel About Her Entering Politics
Mar 28, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Gift Guides
Let Your Mom's Favorite Celebs Help You Choose a Mother's Day Gift
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Not the Only
SATC
Co-Star Kristin Davis Is Endorsing
Mar 20, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Cynthia Nixon Takes a Stance in the Drama Between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Feb 27, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Look of the Day
Sarah Jessica Parker Uses This Simple Trick to Make Jeans Look Fancy
Feb 23, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Sex and the City
's Jason Lewis Supports Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall's Angry Comments
Feb 22, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
