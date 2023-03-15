Emily Blunt and Julia Garner Rely on This Invisible $24 Thong That Feels Like You're Wearing "Nothing at All"

I’m going to be real with you; I have a love-hate relationship with undies. Yes, they support our bodies and have the potential to look ultra cute, but more often than not, they’re full of wedgies, bunching, and dreaded panty lines. So whenever I see women wearing see-through clothing and skin-tight dresses, I wonder if they ditched their undies all together — no way did they find a pair of bottoms that actually smooth out their silhouette and work like they need them to. Well, it turns out many of them are going commando, but not in the way you think.

Commando, the seamless intimates brand, makes some of the best underwear on the market. With butter-like materials and nude fabric shades, the label stands out from the rest — and celebrities can’t get enough of their underwear, specifically Commando’s Classic Thong. According to the brand, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Garner, Miranda Kerr, and more all relied on the style this past weekend at the Oscars — and the iconic undies were on full display under mesh, sheer dresses. And if these undies are good enough to show off on the champagne carpet, then they’re good enough for me to wear under jeans.

Zappos

Shop now: $64–$70; amazon.com, commando.com, and zappos.com

Zappos

Shop now: $64–$70; amazon.com, commando.com, and zappos.com

It’s no surprise that so many stars are fans of the underwear, as the Classic Thong is made of breathable, fast-drying material that never digs or causes bulges. The pantie’s four-way stretch fabrication also lends itself to comfort and flexibility with each step. Best of all, it rids of panty lines, meaning you can wear the thong under leggings, skirts, and dresses with confidence.

What I love most about Commando’s Classic Thong, though, is the color range. Available individually in five different skin tone shades or three packs with various colors, there’s a fit for everyone, because let’s face it, “nude” isn’t one-shade-fits-all. You can also toss the underwear right into the washing machine and know the color will stay strong and vibrant.

Celebrities aren’t the only ones head-over-heels for Commando’s Classic Thong. Shoppers say the bottoms feel like wearing “nothing at all,” and even call it their “favorite thong ever.” One reviewer went as far as buying the Classic Thong for their wedding day, while another says the “fabric does not stain,” making the undie a great choice for that time of the month.

See what it’s like to go commando, and shop the Classic Thong. You can even score a three pack to give your underwear drawer the refresh it needs, because trust me, you’re going to want more than one pair.

Shop now: $64–$70; commando.com

Shop now: $64–$70; commando.com

Shop now: $64–$70; commando.com

