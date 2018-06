Gwyneth Paltrow's movies (and role as a mom to two children with her ex husband) have cemented her status as a hot hollywood actress at the height of her career. Her Instagram proves she can rock a bikini on a toned body that belies her age just as well as any street-style outfit. The Avengers star and Goop blog founder balances fame and conscious living, all the while showing off red-carpet ready hair and style befitting a fashion icon.

