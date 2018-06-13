whitelogo
Jada Pinkett Smith
Celebrity
Jada Pinkett Smith
Videos
Jada Pinkett Smith Said She Used to Masturbate Five Times a Day
Jun 13, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Willow Smith Tells Mom Jada Why She Used to Cut Herself
May 15, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Lifestyle
Jada Pinkett Smith's Letter to Her Daughter Willow Will Make You Tear Up: "You Have Taught Me Acceptance"
May 08, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
'90s Trends That Made a Comeback
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes Over
Girls Trip
Snub
Dec 12, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Clothing
5 Fall Family Photo Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Stars
Oct 11, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
How to Shop Will Smith's Family's Closets for Hurricane Relief
Oct 05, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Celebrity Weddings
19 Times Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Proved That Love Isn't Dead
Sep 25, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Jada Pinkett Smith's Photo of Young Jaden and Willow Will Never Get Old
Aug 16, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
27 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Went to School Together
Aug 08, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
5 Reasons Everyone Is Talking About
Girls Trip
Star Tiffany Haddish
Jul 25, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Those Rumors About Her and Will Smith Being Swingers Were True
Jul 21, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
What Jada Pinkett Smith Would Do If Willow Smith Wanted to Get Married
Jul 20, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Jada Pinkett Smith Told Willow Smith to Sneak into Mom's R-Rated Movie with Her Friends
Jul 18, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Jaden Smith Is Mom Jada's Doppelganger in this Funny Throwback
Jul 12, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Movies
10 Movies to See in July
Jul 05, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
See Each and Every Gorgeous Star at the NBA Awards
Jun 27, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
The
Girls Trip
Cast Take an Adventure in
Essence
's New Issue
Jun 13, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Makeup
Daily Beauty Buzz: Jada Pinkett Smith's Purple Eyeshadow
Jun 08, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity Weddings
You Won’t Believe How Long These Celeb Couples Have Been Married
Jun 05, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Her "Little Spooky Girl" Willow a Happy Sweet Sixteen
Oct 31, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Will Smith and Family Hit the Red Carpet to Support Jaden at the EMA Awards
Oct 24, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Star Couples
Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Will Smith a Happy Birthday in This Sweet Way
Sep 26, 2016 @ 9:00 am
