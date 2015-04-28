Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Paired Her Plunging Highlighter Green Suit With Sky-High Platforms
Crayola could never.
Here's How Jenna Dewan Reportedly Feels About Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Relationship
No drama here.
Jenna Dewan Says She Didn't Have a "Partner" After Giving Birth to Her and Channing Tatum's Daughter
"It was just really difficult."
Channing Tatum Shared the First Photo of Daughter Everly's Face
Tatum and Jenna Dewan had always previously been careful to cover or obscure the 8-year-old's face on social media.
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Officially Engaged
The pair are also expecting their first child together.
Channing Tatum Requested Professional Help to Work out His Co-Parenting with Jenna Dewan
The two finalized their divorce last week.
Here's the Real Reason Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Split Up
Dewan described the break-up as a "tumbling avalanche."
Jenna Dewan Officially Files for Divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan Just Explained Why Her Breakup with Channing Tatum Is "A Positive Thing"
Watch Jenna Dewan's Exact Workout for Rock-Hard Abs and Toned Arms
How to Consciously Uncouple Like a Celebrity
Jenna Dewan Is a Total Knockout at First Red Carpet Appearance After Channing Tatum Split
Jenna Dewan Is Officially No Longer Wearing Her Wedding Ring

The Social Media Timeline Predicting Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Split
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split After Almost 9 Years of Marriage
Jenna Dewan Tatum Says She and Channing Schedule Intimacy Time Together
Jenna Dewan Tatum's Failed Supermodel Strut Is Everything
Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Look So in Love at Disneyland
Channing Tatum Wrote Jenna Dewan the Most Romantic Birthday Message
Jenna Dewan's Initial Reaction to Channing Tatum's Stripper Past Was The Opposite of What You'd Think
Channing Tatum and Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Hilariously React to Them Eating Their Halloween Candy
The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes
Jennifer Lopez Inspired Jenna Dewan Tatum to Post the Sexiest Lingerie-Clad Selfie
Jenna Dewan Tatum Can't Stop Dancing to Fergie, Is All of Us
Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Being Mom-Shamed for Posting This Racy Photo
Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Channeling Posh Spice With Her New Hair
Channing Tatum's Proposal Prank Made Wife Jenna Cry, and Not the Good Kind of Tears
Daily Beauty Buzz: Jenna Dewan Tatum's Fuchsia Lipstick
Halle Berry Got Jenna Dewan Tatum to Chug Whiskey on Live TV as Payback
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Had the Cutest Beach Day
PSA: Jenna Dewan Tatum Has Located The World's Sexiest Jumpsuit
28 Celebs Who Randomly Live Next Door to Each Other
Jenna Dewan Tatum Gave Her Hair a Summer Upgrade
Jennifer Lopez's High-Slit Satin Dress Will Take Your Breath Away
Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum's Daughter Has Some Thoughts About Step Up
Channing Tatum's 3-Year-Old Daughter Gave Him the Sweetest Birthday Gift
Jenna Dewan Tatum Describes the Moment She and Channing Tatum Became Exclusive
Jenna Dewan Tatum Won’t Answer This One Question About J.Lo
