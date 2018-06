Zendaya rose to fame in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up and then moved on the her own show K.C. Undercover. The actress is also a singer and danced in a group called Future Shock Oakland. When she's not busy being a triple threat, Zendaya hits the red carpet to show off her superb fashion sense.

Zendaya rose to fame in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up and then moved on the her own show K.C. Undercover. The actress is also a singer and danced in a group called Future Shock Oakland. When she's not busy being a triple threat, Zendaya hits the red carpet to show off her superb fashion sense.