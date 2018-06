Katie Holmes makes news for who she's dating (Jamie Foxx is one boyfriend contender), but at the height of her career, the actress's movies and TV shows prove she gets better with age. Whether she's posting photos of her daughter Suri (with Tom Cruise) on Instagram, or showing off a new hairstyle on the red carpet (Katie Holmes' short hair, bob, and long hairstyles are DIY tutorial favorites), The Gift star is as hot as ever.

