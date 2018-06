Julia Robert's movies, from Erin Brockovich to Pretty Woman, made her a hot Hollywood star. How old is Julia Roberts? You'd never know her age from photos. The forever young actress is married to a loving husband and mom to 3 kids, and her gorgeous smile and hair keep the David Letterman regular at the height of her career, whether she's showing her flair for fashion during red carpet arrivals or rockng street style outfits.

Julia Robert's movies, from Erin Brockovich to Pretty Woman, made her a hot Hollywood star. How old is Julia Roberts? You'd never know her age from photos. The forever young actress is married to a loving husband and mom to 3 kids, and her gorgeous smile and hair keep the David Letterman regular at the height of her career, whether she's showing her flair for fashion during red carpet arrivals or rockng street style outfits.