Kate Winslet
Videos
Who Knew Adele Is Kate Winslet’s
Titanic
Doppelgänger?
May 07, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
This Is Kate Winslet's Favorite Anti-Aging Product
May 04, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
How Many Oscars Does
Titanic
Have?
Mar 03, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Helped Save a Complete Stranger’s Life
Feb 05, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Has "Bitter Regrets" Over Working with Certain Men in Power
Jan 29, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Movies
9 Festive Movies to Watch Over the Holiday Break (That Aren't
It's a Wonderful Life
)
Dec 25, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
I Watched
Titanic
for the First Time in 2017, and It Was Horrifying
Dec 19, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
25 Stars Who Suffer from Imposter Syndrome
Dec 08, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Watch Kate Winslet Demo Exactly How She Could Have Saved Jack in
Titanic
Dec 01, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
9 Celebrities Get Real About Shooting Sex Scenes
Nov 30, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
Kate Winslet Lights Up the Screen in
Wonder Wheel: Review
Nov 29, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Titanic
Is Returning to Theaters for Its 20th Anniversary
Nov 15, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Got a Giant Kiss from Her Crush Allison Janney at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards
Nov 06, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Awards & Events
Angelina Jolie Was a Silver Siren at the Hollywood Film Awards
Nov 06, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Kate Winslet Sidesteps Questions About Woody Allen in New Interview
Oct 24, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Deliberately Didn’t Thank Harvey Weinstein in Her Oscar Speech
Oct 16, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Condemns Harvey Weinstein in Powerful Statement
Oct 09, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Idris Elba Reveals the Four Best Actors He's Ever Worked With
Oct 06, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Just Exposed Idris Elba's Unconventional Fetish
Oct 05, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Happy Birthday, Kate Winslet! See Her Cutest Moments with BFF Leonardo DiCaprio
Oct 05, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
See Justin Timberlake as Kate Winslet’s Sexy Lover in New Flick
Wonder Wheel
Oct 04, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Will Go Blue for James Cameron's
Avatar
Sequels
Oct 04, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Videos
Watch Kate Winslet Explain Why She Cut a Guy’s Ear Off
Sep 27, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
