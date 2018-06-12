whitelogo
Videos
Oprah and Meghan Markle's Mom Are Apparently BFFs
Jun 12, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Videos
Oprah Was Super Early to the Royal Wedding—and Her Hat Is Perfectly Extra
May 19, 2018 @ 5:00 am
Videos
Here's Where To Buy Oprah Winfrey's Favorite White Pants
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Amy Schumer: “I Lost My Virginity Through Rape”
Apr 26, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Why Michelle Obama and Oprah Aren't Going to Run for President
Apr 05, 2018 @ 7:15 pm
Gift Guides
Let Your Mom's Favorite Celebs Help You Choose a Mother's Day Gift
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Oprah Winfrey's Oprah-Shaped Bathtub Is the Definition of Extra
Mar 18, 2018 @ 8:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Even Oprah Winfrey Was Bullied by Harvey Weinstein
Mar 08, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Oprah’s Baby Gift for Mindy Kaling Was So Big, It Arrived in a U-Haul
Mar 04, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Oprah Winfrey Will Run for President Under One Condition
Feb 28, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Even Oprah Winfrey Has to Spell Her Name to the Baristas at Starbucks
Feb 27, 2018 @ 9:15 pm
Celebrity
Angela Bassett, 59, Wore a Crop Top with $500,000 Worth of Diamonds
Feb 27, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Mindy Kaling's First Work Event as a Mom Sent Her to Disneyland
Feb 23, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Oprah’s Shrug Is the Correct Response to Donald Trump’s Tweet
Feb 22, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Tiffany Haddish Sobbed Uncontrollably After Oprah Surprised Her
Feb 22, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Oprah Winfrey Says These Jeans Make Her "Look and Feel One Size Smaller"
Feb 15, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Gwen Stefani Takes This Style Cue from Oprah
Feb 14, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Yara Shahidi Has a Plan to Get Young People to Vote, and Even Oprah Is Impressed
Feb 08, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Salma Hayek "Felt Ashamed" for Not Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein Earlier
Feb 08, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Oprah Winfrey Officially Shoots Down Presidential Rumors Post-Golden Globes
Feb 08, 2018 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Oprah Shares Her First Book Club Pick Since Last Summer and It’s Juicy
Feb 06, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Oprah Celebrated Her Birthday with Rosé and a Second Slice of This Sweet Dish
Jan 30, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
7 Times The Oprah Winfrey Show Made History
Jan 29, 2018 @ 9:15 am
