Home
Celebrity
Kate Beckinsale
Videos
Kate Beckinsale Nailed Victoria Beckham's Leg-in-the-Air Pose
Nov 07, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Kate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein Came Onto Her When She Was 17
Oct 12, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
23 Times Celebrities Were Mommy-Shamed
Sep 29, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Fashion
Kate Beckinsale Wore Every Piece of Tulle in the World Last Night
Aug 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
This is How Kate Beckinsale on Helps Her Daughter With Her Body Image
Aug 04, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
Kate Beckinsale Embarrasses Her Daughter by Outing Her Crush on Jimmy Kimmel
Aug 03, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Transformations
Kate Beckinsale's Changing Looks
Jul 26, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Kate Beckinsale Just Posted What Might Be the Cutest Cat Video of All Time
Jul 18, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Kate Beckinsale's 18-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Mini-Me at Prom
May 15, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Kate Beckinsale and Rob Lowe Were Once Engaged—Kind of
Apr 19, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Is Her Mini-Me in Coordinating Bikini Snaps
Apr 11, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Fashion
Kate Beckinsale Proves Pajamas Are Real Clothes
Jan 04, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Shopping
Dress Like Your Favorite Celebrity by Shopping Their Best Fashion Pieces from 2016
Dec 31, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Star Studded: Best Parties This Week
Dec 02, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Awards & Events
How Stars Celebrated at This Week's Best Parties
Nov 18, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Star Studded: Best Parties This Week
Nov 11, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Inside the HFPA and InStyle's Golden Globe Award Season Kickoff Party
Nov 11, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Accessories
Where to Buy the Round Sunglasses That Beyonce, Miranda Kerr, and More Are Wearing
Nov 07, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Kate Beckinsale Compares Her Daughter's First and Final First-Day-of-School Outfits and the Results Are Adorable
Aug 31, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Kate Beckinsale’s Teenage Daughter Lily Can Officially Drive—See the Hilarious Video
Aug 23, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Kate Beckinsale Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo of Her Daughter Feeding Her Ice Cream
Aug 05, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
See Birthday Girl Kate Beckinsale's Changing Looks Through the Years
Jul 26, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Reynolds Look Exactly Alike in This Throwback Photo
Jul 14, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
