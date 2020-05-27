Look of the Day

What Tinashe Wore to Protest This Weekend, and Why It Matters

What Tinashe Wore to Protest This Weekend, and Why It Matters

What to wear to protest safely and successfully.
Jennifer Lopez Went Swimming in Velour Sweatpants

Jennifer Lopez Went Swimming in Velour Sweatpants

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Leopard Print Gown and Louboutin Heels to Her Kitchen

Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Leopard Print Gown and Louboutin Heels to Her Kitchen

Irina Shayk Wore $2,000 Worth of Burberry With This $20 Trend

Irina Shayk Wore $2,000 Worth of Burberry With This $20 Trend

Haircuts That Won't Weigh Down Thick Hair

The Best Haircuts for Thick Hair

Broken hairbrushes, hair-ties, and spending way too much time with your blow dryer are all everyday struggles when you have thick hair. Depending on who you're asking, having too much hair isn't necessarily a bad thing but it can really start to weigh you down—especially if you don't have a haircut that works with rather than against thick hair. "There are many modern ways to work around thick hair including under-cutting, splicing, removing the interiors, or even keratin treatments to give hair the smooth, natural look," explains celebrity hairstylist David Mallett. What cuts should you avoid if you have thick hair? Mallett says that over-layering, too-blunt ends can look outdated or result in a "pyramid" shape. Whether you want to go short or keep your longer length, we turned to Mallett to find out the best haircuts for thick hair.
