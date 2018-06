From Emily Blunt's movies to marrying husband John Krasinski and having a baby, the red-hot actress is at the height of her career and life. The sexy Devil Wears Prada star's wedding showcased the same style and love of fashion she rocks for red-carpet arrivals, street-style outfits--and the occasional bikini. From her hair and makeup to Emily Blunt's workout secrets, the star never fails to make her mark in Hollywood.

