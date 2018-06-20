Consider this your one stop shop for the latest beauty tips and tricks and new must-have beauty products. Create bold brows like Cara Delevingne with our series of GIFs, and master the nude lip and smoky eye with our how-to videos. Plus: We rounded up the year’s top makeup essentials in our annual Best Beauty Buys roundup, with editor picks of top products like concealer, mascara, and foundation, with specific recommendations for a variety of skin tones. No matter your budget, we found the top picks for you—from drugstore to designer brands.

Consider this your one stop shop for the latest beauty tips and tricks and new must-have beauty products. Create bold brows like Cara Delevingne with our series of GIFs, and master the nude lip and smoky eye with our how-to videos. Plus: We rounded up the year’s top makeup essentials in our annual Best Beauty Buys roundup, with editor picks of top products like concealer, mascara, and foundation, with specific recommendations for a variety of skin tones. No matter your budget, we found the top picks for you—from drugstore to designer brands.