Lady Gaga has perfected the poker face and changed celebrity style forever. Get the latest news on Lady Gaga's fashion, outfits and hair—and look back at some of her most outrageous outfits. Who could forget the meat dress? See what Lady Gaga on up to now on Instagram and Twitter with our coverage of new photos and tweets. Then check out her best red-carpet arrivals at the Oscars and VMAs, and all the street-style outfits she's rocking. Plus: Learn the latest about everything from Lady Gaga perfume to her tattoos.

Lady Gaga has perfected the poker face and changed celebrity style forever. Get the latest news on Lady Gaga's fashion, outfits and hair—and look back at some of her most outrageous outfits. Who could forget the meat dress? See what Lady Gaga on up to now on Instagram and Twitter with our coverage of new photos and tweets. Then check out her best red-carpet arrivals at the Oscars and VMAs, and all the street-style outfits she's rocking. Plus: Learn the latest about everything from Lady Gaga perfume to her tattoos.