Vanessa Hudgens
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Celebrity
Vanessa Hudgens
Bags
Celebrity-Inspired Travel Gear for Spring Break
Mar 02, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Accessories
Get the Under-$100 Sunglasses Your Favorite Celebs Won't Stop Wearing
Feb 22, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Makeup
7 Celebrity-Approved Makeup Looks to Try this Valentine's Day
Feb 01, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Talks Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Former Co-Star James Franco
Jan 26, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Engagement Rumors After Showing Off a Sparkly Ring
Dec 20, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Transformations
Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens! See Her Best Beauty Looks Through the Years
Dec 14, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Are the Chicest Running Buddies
Nov 28, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
Makeup
Vanessa Hudgens’s New Beauty Collab Is Totally Unexpected
Nov 16, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes
Nov 01, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
J.Lo and Bestie Leah Remini Share the First Photo from Their New Movie's Set
Oct 23, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Makeup
Daily Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens’s Pastel Blue Eyeliner
Oct 17, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Wore the Witchiest Halloween Costume and You'll Want to Copy It
Oct 09, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Daily Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens’s Voluminous '60s Blowout
Sep 27, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Will Be This Iconic Latex-Wearing Superhero for Halloween
Sep 26, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Puts a Modern Twist on the Retro Pin-Up Look with Furry Heels
Aug 30, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Has
Game of Thrones
White Blonde Hair
Aug 29, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Videos
J-Rod and More Bring the Chic to the Mayweather-McGregor Fight
Aug 27, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
All The Cutest #NationalDogDay Pics From Your Favorite Celebs
Aug 27, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Hair
12 Super Unrealistic High School-Centered Movies
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Vanessa Hudgens Is Basically Rapunzel Now
Aug 22, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Her Enviable Abs in Los Angeles
Aug 18, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Daily Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens's Low Bun
Aug 14, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Hair
Vanessa Hudgens Now Has the Coolest Choppy Bangs
Aug 02, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
