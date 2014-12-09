Go Inside George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's Wedding with 11 Never-Before-Seen Photos

Nearly three months ago, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin (now Clooney) tied the knot at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy, in front of a star-studded group of family and friends. The duo's wedding weekend included guests like Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Richard Kind, and Ellen Barkin, but George and Amal were undoubtedly the main attraction.

Newly released photos from the pair's Sept. 27 nuptials show the couple celebrating with their friends and family at the event, giving us a more in-depth look at the Clooneys' big day. Along with some stunning shots of the pair (and numerous images of the bride's stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding gown and reception dress), this set of never-before-seen snaps includes pictures of the newlyweds during their first dance, Amal enjoying time with her bridesmaids before walking down the aisle, George goofing off with his pals, and more candid moments.

From their arrival in the City of Water via a taxi boat to Mr. and Mrs. Clooney's end-of-the-night embrace, check out all the gorgeous never-before-seen snaps from one of the most stylish weddings of the year.

