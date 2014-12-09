Go Inside George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's Wedding with 11 Never-Before-Seen Photos

Kelsey Glein
Dec 09, 2014 @ 10:45 am
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
Go Inside George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's Wedding
Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney arrived for their Italian wedding in style aboard a water taxiboat with family and friends. The bride-to-be donned a chic Dolce & Gabbana frock as the couple took in the stunning view.
Amal Alamuddin Prepares for her Wedding Ceremony (Photo) – InStyle
Amal Alamuddin Prepares for the Ceremony
Budding style star Amal enjoyed time before the ceremony with her family and bridesmaids before her big walk down the aisle.
George Clooney Wedding - Gallery
Amal Alamuddin's Engagement Ring
Clooney helped design the ethically minded, emerald-cut diamond estimated at 7-plus carats, which he presented to Alamuddin on April 22, 2014.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
Amal & George: So in Love
Amal and George prepared for their happily-ever-after as the duo's wedding ceremony began.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
The Décor at George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin’s Wedding
White flowers—including roses, hydrangeas, and more—adorned chairs at the ceremony, and were also featured in multiple places throughout the venue. Get ideas on how to have your own Clooney-inspired wedding here.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney at the Alter on Their Wedding Day

The bride dazzled in a custom-made Oscar de la Renta wedding gown crafted of French lace. Amal's dress featured a floor-brushing train with hand-embroidered pearls and diamanté accents. The designer loved it so much that he added a similar dress to his fall 2015 bridal collection.

George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's First Dance
The newly married pair enjoyed their first dance together as Mr. and Mrs. Clooney at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy, surrounded by family and friends.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
George and Amal’s Star-Studded Guest List
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso were photobombed by Emily Blunt as they enjoyed the wedding festivities.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
John & George Share a Laugh
George goofed off with fellow actor pal John Krasinski during the wedding reception.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
Amal Strikes a Pose With George & His Men
During the reception, Amal changed into a second custom-made Oscar de la Renta frock that featured flapper-like fringe.
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
George Clooney and Amal Almuddin Embrace
The pair shared a sweet moment during the celebration: Amal embraced her new husband George while also showing off her sparkling 7-plus carat engagement ring.
