How old is Jennifer Aniston? Her age isn't evident in photos of the 40-something actress, who looks forever young. Jennifer Aniston's movies and TV shows keep her at the height of her career, but it's her hair that really makes headlines. From a new haircut to her hair color, the former Friends star looks gorgeous with short hair and long hair alike (she has a line of hair products, after all). Even her wedding dress (she married her second husband, after Brad Pitt) made news. How does she stay so fit? By maintaining her weight with healthy a workout routine.

