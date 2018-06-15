whitelogo
Christina Aguilera
Celebrity
Christina Aguilera
Videos
Christina Aguilera Is Unrecognizable In Her Latest Performance Look
Jun 15, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Christina Aguilera Just Addressed Collaborator Kanye West's Controversial Comments
May 16, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Christina Aguilera's Got a Whole New Look
May 03, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her Freckles with a Makeup-Free Photo as She Gets a New Piercing
Apr 21, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera Has a Very Personal Reason for Supporting Domestic Violence Victims
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera’s New Natural Beauty Look Is Her Biggest Transformation Yet
Mar 26, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera's First New Album in 5+ Years Is "Coming," She Says
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Christina Aguilera Just Said Goodbye to Her Beloved Pet
Jan 06, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
A Timeline of Christina Aguilera's Best Music Video Outfits
Dec 18, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Christina Aguilera Posts Rare Photos of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Sporting Stella McCartney
Dec 06, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Pink Denies Claims She Cringed During Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute
Nov 20, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Relive the Best Moments from the 2017 AMAs
Nov 19, 2017 @ 11:30 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera Nailed Her Emotional Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs
Nov 19, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Pink Admits She Once Got Into a Physical Fight with Christina Aguilera
Oct 20, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera's 9-Year-Old Son Max Fills in for Her During Rehearsal, Crushes It
Jul 26, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Rachel Roy and Her Daughter Wore the Cutest Matching Looks
Jul 24, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Red Carpet Mini-Me
Jul 24, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Christina Aguilera’s Patriotic Swimsuit Can Barely Contain Her Curves
Jul 05, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Transformations
Christina Aguilera's Changing Looks
Jun 30, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Beauty
Christina Aguilera Wants This Vintage Hair Trend to Make a Big Comeback
Jun 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Christina Aguilera Gives Us an Intimate Second-by-Second Look at Her Life
May 04, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Disney Is Rebooting the Mickey Mouse Club—but There's a Twist
May 03, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Music
11 Albums We Can't Wait to Hear in 2017
Jan 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
