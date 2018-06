Dakota Johnson's debut movie with Jamie Dornan, 50 Shades of Grey, sparked a career that's made her a star in the age of Instagram and Twitter. Acting certainly runs in the family: Dakota Johnson's parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, after all. With her career skyrocketing with other films like 21 Jump Street, she's honing her style on and off the red carpet with sexy street style outfits and fashion looks.

