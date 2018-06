Priyanka Chopra's lead role in the hit TV series Quantico has secured the Indian actress's spot in Hollywood. The fashionable star got her start in multiple Bollywood films and has since been seen all over Hollywood in gorgeous gowns and flawless makeup looks.

Priyanka Chopra's lead role in the hit TV series Quantico has secured the Indian actress's spot in Hollywood. The fashionable star got her start in multiple Bollywood films and has since been seen all over Hollywood in gorgeous gowns and flawless makeup looks.