whitelogo
whitelogo
Salma Hayek Pinault
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Salma Hayek Pinault
Videos
Cate Blanchett Led a Women's March on the Red Carpet at Cannes
May 13, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Salma Hayek Proved She Is Every Mom, Asking Her Daughter's Celeb Crush for a Pic on the Red Carpet
May 13, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Salma Hayek Is Not a Fan of the New Frida Kahlo Barbie Doll
Mar 12, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Salma Hayek Wants to Hear You Roar on International Women's Day
Mar 08, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
BAFTA Awards
See All the Gorgeous 2018 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Looks
Feb 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Salma Hayek Goes Blonde (Again!) for Pre-BAFTA Bash
Feb 18, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Salma Hayek "Felt Ashamed" for Not Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein Earlier
Feb 08, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Salma Hayek Grieves the Passing of Her 18-Year-Old Dog, Lupe, with Emotional Tribute
Jan 18, 2018 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
How the Golden Globes Will Handle Time's Up and Sexual Harassment Topics
Jan 05, 2018 @ 7:45 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Jan 05, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Awards & Events
Jessica Chastain Takes the Plunge in Black Lace Gown at the Palm Springs Film Festival
Jan 03, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Jessica Chastain Praises Salma Hayek for Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Dec 14, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Videos
Harvey Weinstein Responds to Salma Hayek’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Dec 14, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Salma Hayek Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her for Years: "He Was My Monster"
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Salma Hayek and Stella McCartney Call for an End to Violence Against Women
Nov 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Everyone in Hollywood Partied with The Rock's Daughter for This Reason
Nov 16, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
See All the Best Looks from the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Nov 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
10 Celebrities Get Real About the Horrors of Dating
Oct 29, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
6 Body Positive Quotes to Remember for When You’re Having an Off Day
Oct 25, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Salma Hayek Looks Totally Different As a Blonde
Oct 02, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Milan Fashion Week
See Who Was Front Row at Milan Fashion Week
Sep 24, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Salma Hayek's Daughter Just Turned 10 but Has Been Musically Gifted for Years
Sep 21, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Aid Mexico Earthquake Victims
Sep 20, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!