Millie Bobby Brown

Is This the Longest — and Blondest — Millie Bobby Brown's Hair Has Ever Been?
It's a big change from her buzzcut, that's for sure.
Millie Bobby Brown Spent Her 16th Birthday Reflecting on Growing up in the Spotlight
"dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;)"
Millie Bobby Brown Is Following in the Fashion Footsteps of Gigi Hadid
Like icon, like icon.
Millie Bobby Brown Just Got a Lob — and She’s Already Worn It Two Ways
She's no stranger to switching up her hair.
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is “Scared” to Wear the Color Red
The actress talks with InStyle about her new Pandora Me campaign, her favorite fall trend, and why she steers clear of red clothing — at least for the time being.
This Is Millie Bobby Brown's Lightest Hair Color Yet
She looks totally different.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Gen Z Beauty Brand
Millie Bobby Brown Pulled a Very Kate Middleton Style Move on the Red Carpet
The star went classic for a London screening of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Millie Bobby Brown Said That Being Bullied Was "Soul-Breaking"
You've Never Seen Millie Bobby Brown’s Hair This Long Before
Millie Bobby Brown Has a Very Mature Response to Trolls Telling Her to "Act Your Age"
Here's What the Kids of Stranger Things Have Been Up to Since Season 2

Once Again, Millie Bobby Brown Owned the Red Carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs

The Best Fashion from the Kids' Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet
We Need Millie Bobby Brown's Personal Carpool Karaoke Sessions as an Album, Stat
The Stranger Things Kids Met the This Is Us Kids and We Can't Deal
Millie Bobby Brown Brought Your Favorite Early 2000s Hairstyle to the Red Carpet
You, Too, Can Own Millie Bobby Brown's Comfortable $50 SAG Awards Red-Carpet Shoes
The Stranger Things Cast Shut Down the SAG Awards Red Carpet
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals "The Most Empowering Moment" of Her Life
Millie Bobby Brown Has One Strange Request for Kourtney Kardashian
Millie Bobby Brown Just Joined the Sherlock Holmes Universe as This Empowered Detective
Inside All of the Lavish 2018 Golden Globe After-Parties
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrated "11" Million Instagram Followers in the Cutest Way
All the 2018 SAG Awards Winners and Nominees
Drake Is Millie Bobby Brown's Ultimate Fan in These Epic Instagrams
Stranger Things Was Going to Kill Off This Fan-Favorite Character in Season 1
These Are the Most Influential Teens of 2017
Fact: Millie Bobby Brown Is the Chicest 13-Year-Old Around
Millie Bobby Brown Recaps Stranger Things Season 1 with an Epic Rap
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She's Deaf in One Ear and Expresses Her Love for Singing
Daily Beauty Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown's Sleek Lob
Millie Bobby Brown Is Grown Up and Gorgeous on the Stranger Things Red Carpet—See How She’s Changed Since Season 1
10 Stranger Things Season 2 Reveals that Are Breaking the Internet
9 Easy Fashion Tips We're Stealing From Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things Cast Dropped Some Major Hints About Season 2
Gaten Matarazzo Reveals What to Expect From Stranger Things Season 2
All My Favorite Stars Are Teens—When Did That Happen?
