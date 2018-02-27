whitelogo
Dolly Parton
Celebrity
Dolly Parton
Videos
Dolly Parton Just Donated Her 100 Millionth Book
Feb 27, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Adele Dressed Up Like Her “Hero” Dolly Parton and the Resemblance Is Wild
Jan 30, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Transformations
Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! See the Country Icon's Changing Looks Through the Years
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Miley Cyrus’s Godmother Dolly Parton Gushes Over Liam Hemsworth
Oct 13, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, & Lily Tomlin Joined Forces for an Epic Girl Power Moment
Sep 17, 2017 @ 10:00 pm
Celebrity
See What Your Favorite Stars Posted for Father's Day
Jun 18, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Lily Tomlin Tried to Quit 9 to 5 After the First Week
Mar 28, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
SAG Awards
The 5 Most Powerful Political Moments from the SAG Awards
Jan 30, 2017 @ 12:00 am
SAG Awards
Lily Tomlin Bestows Us with Wisdom in Her SAG Awards Speech
Jan 29, 2017 @ 10:00 pm
Videos
Watch the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Live
Jan 29, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
6 Lessons Dolly Parton Taught Us About Style
Jan 19, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Watch 9 of Dolly Parton's Most Memorable Duets
Jan 19, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
9 to 5
Besties Will Honor Lily Tomlin at the SAG Awards This Month
Jan 17, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Miley Cyrus Went Full Country to Sing “Jolene” with Dolly Parton
Nov 30, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Watch Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, and More Country Stars Read Mean Tweets
Nov 03, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Six Times Reese Witherspoon Crushed on Dolly Parton
Nov 03, 2016 @ 7:00 am
Shopping
Shop 9 Products That Reese Witherspoon Thinks Are the Bee's Knees
Nov 02, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon Talks to Dolly Parton About Growing Up, Breaking Out, and Being In Charge
Nov 02, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
These Hollywood Starlets Prove Being a Cat Lady Can Be Chic
Aug 27, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Music
Hello, Dolly! Country Icon Dolly Parton Talks Beauty, Fashion, Music, and More
Aug 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Weddings
Dolly Parton Celebrated Her 50th Wedding Anniversary in the Most Dolly Parton Way
Jun 08, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
You Have to Watch Dolly Parton Talk About Her Iconic Wigs
Jun 01, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Academy of Country Music Awards
Dolly Parton and Katy Perry Perform an Epic Duet at the ACM Awards
Apr 03, 2016 @ 11:00 pm
