Mindy Kaling takes to Twitter and Instagram like a pro. With a new book, plus movies and TV shows under her belt, the hot star of The Office and The Mindy Project (and BFF to BJ Novac) is down to earth about her boyfriend (or whether she's even dating), weight, fat shaming, and what being sexy means--just read quotes from any interview to see. Style is natural for the fashion-loving comedien. From rocking a new haircut (even short hair) to wearing red carpet dresses, Mindy Kaling's clothes and look are the height of fashion.

