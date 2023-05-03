Shoppers in Their 50s Say This $28 Serum Has the Benefits of Multiple Skincare Products “Rolled Into One”

One shopper calls it the “fountain of youth.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Coq10 Serum
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

When a skincare product boasts over 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings, costs less than $30, and works as promised, it’s absolutely worth a gander. The Timeless Coenzyme Q10 Serum is one such product. True to its name, the star ingredient of this serum is the enzyme COQ10 — which, IMO, is extremely underrated as an anti-aging skincare ingredient, particularly in light of its myriad benefits. 

Timeless Coenzyme Q10 Serum Unisex 1 oz

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

The Timeless Coenzyme Q10 Serum is a multi-use solution that softens skin, plumps fine lines, and repairs signs of environmental damage. Moreover, it shields against environmental skin agers, making it both a treatment and a means of prevention. The fragrance-free, non-greasy formula is suitable for dry, combination, and mature skin, hydrating on contact and firming over time. A little bit of product goes a long way, making this $28 bottle a good value, too.

CoQ10 is a cell-energizing enzyme with skin-protecting antioxidant effects.  It delivers energy to cells and spurs collagen and elastin production, which, in turn, supports firmer, more youthful-looking skin over time. Joining CoQ10 in its protective powers is vitamin E, another antioxidant, which protects the skin against environmental agers by fending off free radicals.

In addition to its protective benefits, this serum delivers instant gratification via hydration. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin — two powerful humectants — draw moisture from the surrounding air and provide plumpness in seconds. Aloe, which further improves moisture by preventing transepidermal water loss, is also present. Ultimately, these hydrating heroes deliver a quenched, healthy-looking complexion, plus fine lines — which are exacerbated by dehydration — appear less visible.

One shopper in their 50s says the formula “has benefits of several serums rolled into one,” adding that their skin is “smooth” and “more moisturized.” Another shopper says the serum plumps their skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines, which, they say, “aren’t as noticeable” when using this serum. Yet another reviewer, who tries “many new products each month,” crowns this serum a new “holy grail” in their routine, even calling it one of the top three skincare products they’ve tried. “My skin looked more plump, glowy, and hydrated,” they share. Lastly, another shopper calls it “the fountain of youth,” noting how quickly it delivered “softer, smoother, and healthier” skin.

Shop the skin-plumping, complexion-protecting, multi-benefit Timeless Coenzyme Q10 Serum at Amazon for $28.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Complexion Relied on the $10 Foundation-Serum Hybrid Shoppers Love for "Aging Skin"
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Just Wore the Life-Changing Accessory Hack I Use Every Day
Wedding Guests Get So Many Compliments On This âSuper Flatteringâ Vince Camuto Dress Thatâs An Entire 73% Off
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Has a “Super Flattering" Wedding Guest Dress for Up to 73% Off
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Complexion Relied on the $10 Foundation-Serum Hybrid Shoppers Love for "Aging Skin"
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Softer and Smoother Than It’s Ever Been” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Spray
skinceuticals age interruptor
This One-of-a-Kind Anti-Aging Cream Is Backed by 15 Years of Research, and 60-Year-Olds Give It High Praise
Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2023 Hair
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Used This $17 Volumizing Spray to Create the Actress’ Sky-High Met Gala Hair
Amazon Swimsuit
66-Year-Old Shoppers Feel “So Comfortable” in This $34, Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Shoppers Can Stand, Walk, and Dance in These Best-Selling Heeled Sandals for "12 Hours Straight" Without Pain
Wedding Guests Say They Comfortably Wear These $36 Amazon Block Heels for “12 Hours Straight”
Helen Mirren L'oreal Concealer
Helen Mirren Uses the Drugstore Concealer That Shoppers Call "Excellent for Mature Skin" — and It's $9 Now
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Shoppers Call This $8 Strengthening Cream “Magic in a Jar” for Healing Weak, Brittle, and Cracked Nails
Amazonâs Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Amazon’s Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Best Korean Beauty Products
The 14 Best Korean Beauty Products of 2023 for Radiant, Glass Skin
e.l.f, Hydrating Camo Concealer
I’m Blown Away by This Best-Selling $7 Concealer That Makes Me Look Like I Sleep 9 Hours a Night
Adidas Originals Women's Samoa Sneakers
Nurses Say These Are “the Most Comfortable Shoes” for 12-Hour Shifts, and They’re 64% Off
Woman applying body oil to her hands
My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon
I Refuse To Use Any Other Eye Serum To De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Eyes
I Refuse to Use Anything but This $22 Eye Serum to De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Skin Every Morning
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Gentle, Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool
I Swapped Professional Dermaplaning Treatments for This $75 DIY Tool That's So Easy to Use