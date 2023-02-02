These Newly Released, Flattering Bodysuits Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $32

A comfortable, well-fitting bodysuit is an essential building block of any wardrobe. Regardless of your style, it’s helpful to have a simple one-piece to throw on with everything from high-waisted jeans to a faux leather mini skirt. If you haven’t found your holy grail bodysuit just yet, look no further than Amazon’s newly released fashion section. Its curation of trending, just-launched products includes tons of popular bodysuits in a range of fabrics, necklines, and sleeve lengths, all for less than $40.

Starting off with a cold weather must-have, this long-sleeve bodysuit is perfect for layering under sweaters and blazers. Made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, the one-piece comes in 10 solid colors and sizes XS through 3XL. It has a crew neckline, thong-style back, and snaps on the bottom for easy on-and-off. And at $31, you can grab it in both a statement shade and an everyday neutral.

For more coverage and warmth, go with this mock-neck version of the aforementioned Pumiey long-sleeve bodysuit, which is made from the same material. The high-neck style also has a thong-style back, snaps on the bottom, and comes in 10 colors and sizes XS through 3XL. Not to mention, it’s the number one new release in Amazon’s bodysuits section. Wear it under a crewneck sweater, so the neckline can peek through to give your outfit extra fashionable flair.

Another long-sleeve option, this shapewear bodysuit has extra ribbing around the waist for a snug fit, a crew neckline, tanga-style back, and snap closures along the bottom. A reviewer confirmed the bodysuit is made from a “very stretchy and thick” material, adding that it “holds you in” and “really does snatch your waist.” The $36 package comes with two bodysuits — one in black and the other in either beige or dark gray.

The trending list also includes two-piece shapewear bodysuits in a V-neck style, a great option for going-out outfits. You can wear the one-piece top with high-waisted trousers for a sexy-yet-sophisticated look, or dress it up with a mini skirt, sheer tights, and heeled boots. One shopper said the bodysuit is “so flattering,” and “the material is not cheap.” Choose from eight sets of color combinations.

If you’re in the market for a sleeveless bodysuit, look no further than this three-piece set of ribbed, high-neck styles. Available in three color combinations, the bodysuits are “amazing quality and really comfortable,” according to a reviewer. For winter, these bodysuits are ideal for layering under cardigans and jackets, and in a few months, they’ll look great with a pair of denim shorts or a flowy midi skirt.

While not technically a bodysuit, this tight-fitting, sleeveless jumpsuit also found its way onto the trending new releases chart. Available in black, brown, beige, and gray, the ribbed one-piece has a scoop neckline and extra compression around the waist. One reviewer said it “fits like a glove and feels amazing,” while a second shopper confirmed it’s “amazing quality, super supportive, and very soft.” Wear it for everything from working out to lounging at home to running errands.

With tons of rave reviews and low price points, these trending Amazon bodysuits are no-brainers for your wardrobe.