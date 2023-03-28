BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador

Michael B. Jordan isn't the only new face (and body) to partner with Calvin Klein. Today, the beloved American fashion brand announced that BTS's Jungkook (full name Jeon Jung-kook) would be joining the Calvin Klein family with a brand-new campaign lensed by famed photographer Park Jong Ha. The images show Jungkook in selections from the Spring 2023 collection, including the sure-to-sell-out '90s straight denim, Body jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, oversized denim jacket, and relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.

Calvin Klein shared that Jungkook will be a global brand ambassador for both Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. He teased the partnership yesterday on his social media accounts, sending fans into a frenzy before the official news today.

"I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me," Jungkook said in a press release. "My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

Park Jong Ha

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, added that bringing Jungkook into the Calvin Klein family aligns with the brand's values of inclusion and being on the pulse of what shoppers want — including seeing Jungkook in his Calvins.



“We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own," Bottomley said in a statement. "Jungkook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

In 2022, when BTS announed that it would be taking a break (Jin and J-Hope for mandatory military service), Jungkook said that each member would be following other passions — including modeling, apparently.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” he said during the BTS FIESTA. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”

