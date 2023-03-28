BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador

ARMY, get ready to swoon.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 07:00AM
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador
Photo:

Park Jong Ha

Michael B. Jordan isn't the only new face (and body) to partner with Calvin Klein. Today, the beloved American fashion brand announced that BTS's Jungkook (full name Jeon Jung-kook) would be joining the Calvin Klein family with a brand-new campaign lensed by famed photographer Park Jong Ha. The images show Jungkook in selections from the Spring 2023 collection, including the sure-to-sell-out '90s straight denim, Body jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, oversized denim jacket, and relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.

Calvin Klein shared that Jungkook will be a global brand ambassador for both Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. He teased the partnership yesterday on his social media accounts, sending fans into a frenzy before the official news today.

"I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me," Jungkook said in a press release. "My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador

Park Jong Ha
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador

Park Jong Ha

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, added that bringing Jungkook into the Calvin Klein family aligns with the brand's values of inclusion and being on the pulse of what shoppers want — including seeing Jungkook in his Calvins.

“We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own," Bottomley said in a statement. "Jungkook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador

Park Jong Ha
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador

Park Jong Ha
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador

Park Jong Ha

In 2022, when BTS announed that it would be taking a break (Jin and J-Hope for mandatory military service), Jungkook said that each member would be following other passions — including modeling, apparently.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” he said during the BTS FIESTA. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Christina Applegate SAGS 2023
Christina Applegate Clapped Back at a Newscaster Who Called a Wheelchair Model “Ridiculous”
Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress
Halle Bailey's Bedazzled Asymmetric LBD Was Made From Recycled Water Bottles
Victoria Beckham Dress Fringe Purse
Victoria Beckham’s Tassel Clutch Looked Like a Well-Groomed Maltese
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Special Couture Collection With Balmain Includes a Wearable Chandelier
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Silk Lingerie Set With a Sea Moss-Colored Trench Coat
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters
Nick Viall, Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall Admitted to Faking Their Romantic Relationship
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set
ZoÃ« Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz's Latest Red-Carpet Look Just Proved the Power of a Classic LBD
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Ushered in Spring With Her Valentino Hot Pants
Hailey Bieber FILA Campaign
Hailey Bieber's Retro Tennis Skirt and Bra Set Is Serving Up a Major Dose of Nostalgia