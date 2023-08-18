Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Engagementmoon Included the Eiffel Tower and Parisian-Chic Outfits

"Amour de ma vie ❤️."

Published on August 18, 2023
We j'adore Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's love story. Just days after announcing their engagement, the actress and HGTV star headed to the City of Love (naturally) to celebrate the milestone. On Thursday, the couple posted a combined Instagram carousel that documented their engagementmoon in the ridiculously romantic Paris, France.

In the post's first image, the two were seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. While Zooey wore an electric blue pleather jacket and a straw hat with a navy-and-white striped ribbon tied around the base during the outing, Jonathan opted for a taupe-colored shacket.

In the second slide, the two posed close together for a selfie that captured Zooey in a black leather jacket, a colorful silk ascot, the same wide-brimmed hat, and pair of watercolor-esque shell sunnies. Jonathan paired his Ray-Ban aviators with a black T-shirt.

They sweetly captioned their engagementmoon post, "Amour de ma vie ❤️," which translates to "Love of my life."

Earlier this week, the duo announced that they had taken the next step in their relationship with another selfie showing off Deschanel's very unique ring: a white gold band set with clear and purple stones. "Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰," they captioned the IG post.

According to People, Scott popped the question in Scotland with the help of Deschanel's two kids, Elsie and Charlie, who she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. The pair first met back in 2019 when filming James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke alongside their famous siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. Later that year, they confirmed their relationship with smooch on TV while attending a filming of Dancing With the Stars.

