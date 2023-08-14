Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Are Engaged

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are officially engaged. After four years of dating, the New Girl actress and Property Brothers host are now preparing to tie the knot.

According to the People, Scott got down on one knee during a family trip to Scotland over the weekend where he was sure to incorporate Deschanel’s two children, Elsie and Charlie (who she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik), into the milestone moment by allowing them to play role in the proposal.

The soon-to-be husband and wife also confirmed the news on Monday with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰.” In the snap, Zooey and Jonathan were pictured beaming at the camera while the actress showed off her impressive (and unique) engagement ring: a silver band set with clear, silver, and purple flower-shaped stones.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the couple’s huge celebrity friend group to flood the post’s comment section with notes of congratulations, with Mindy Kaling writing, “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!! ❤️” and Billy Eichner adding, “Congratulations guys!!! ❤️”

The unexpected pairing first crossed paths when filming James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment alongside their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel, back in 2019. The couple later confirmed their relationship by attending a taping of Dancing with the Stars together, where they shared a kiss when sitting in the front row.

Nearly a year ago, Scott opened up about his relationship with Deschanel when celebrating their 3-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

“Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life,” he captioned the post. “@zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉.”