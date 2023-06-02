Zoey Deutch’s Flamenco-Inspired Minidress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués

When in doubt, add rosettes.

June 2, 2023
Zoey Deutch Vanity Fair

Sure, it may not officially be summer yet, but by the looks of every It Girl’s wardrobe (see: Hailey Bieber’s sheer minidress with floral appliqués), rosettes are the one trend to add to your warm weather mood board. The latest to sport the trendy yet wearable accessory? Zoey Deutch — and her look was muy caliente.

On Wednesday, the actress attended Christian Louboutin’s launch party for his Flamencaba collection in Los Angeles. For the event, she brought the sultry spice in a little black one-shoulder dress that featured multi-colored floral detailing, a massive rosette on her shoulder, and two rose attachments at the hip with a draping train. She finished off her sexy look with sky-high black suede heels and a matching chainlink handbag, both from the brand.

Zoey Deutch at Christian Louboutin Event

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin

Beauty-wise, the actress styled her dark brown hair in a slicked-back, spiky bun with face-framing bangs and stuck with her beauty signatures, combining rosy cheeks with a soft pink lip and a dramatic winged eyeliner.

Chatting with WWD about Louboutin’s love note to the flamenco culture and dance, she told the outlet, “This line to me is very sensual and strong and confident and fabulous. We all deserve to feel fabulous, and he makes us all feel fabulous,” adding, “I feel very strong and sexy in these unbelievable shoes.”

Zoey Deutch & Christian Louboutin

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin

Deutch shared that her first big splurge after landing a role on the big screen was a pair of red bottoms. “The first thing I ever bought myself was a pair of Louboutins,” Deutch recalled. “They were beige with the red bottoms. My mom was like, ‘you’re too young, you can’t,’ I was like, ‘I’m getting the highest, sexiest, coolest Louboutins.’ I still have them.”

