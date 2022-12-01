Zoey Deutch Wore Sparkles, Cutouts, and Diamonds to the "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere

And Tiffany jewelry, obviously.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on December 1, 2022 @ 09:10AM
Zoey Deutch Sparkly Dress "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere After Party
Now that we've crossed the Thanksgiving threshold, celebrities are breaking out their holiday finest — from Mariah Carey's (aka the queen of Christmas) sexy LBD to Gabrielle Union's candy cane dress. The latest star to bring holiday glam to Hollywood was Zoey Deutch, who wore a totally bedazzled minidress for an after-party held after her latest premiere.

Deutch attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Prime Video film, Something From Tiffany's, alongside her co-stars Shay Mitchell and Kendrick Sampson and producer Reese Witherspoon. For the red carpet, Deutch channeled the famous jewelry brand's signature blue box with a teal gown. But for the after-party, the actress looked more like something from Tiffany's in a blingy mini with cutouts down the midsection.

She accessorized the festive outfit with, you guessed it, Tiffany jewelry, including diamond drop earrings, rings, and a bracelet. She also pinned back a section of her blonde hair with a rhinestone bow-shaped barrette. Her glam was kept simple with neutral tones that allowed the diamonds to do the talking.

The movie, which premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 9, is based on the novel of the same name by Melissa Hill. The movie, directed by Daryl Wein, was produced by Witherspoon's (the queen of book-to-screen adaptions) production company, Hello Sunshine.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Deutch said fans of rom-coms will love this new holiday installment. "It’s really different, and totally feel-good," she said. "I’m really proud to put out something that makes you laugh and cry and feel holiday joy. It’s one of those movies you can watch over and over again."

