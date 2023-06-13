Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend

Last night, half of Hollywood came out to celebrate female filmmakers during the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival — all the while sporting head-to-toe Chanel. On Monday, Chanel hosted their 16th annual Tribeca Festival Artists dinner at celebrity-beloved restaurant Balthazar with A-listers like Katie Holmes, Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephanie Hsu, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Tommy Dorfman, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more in attendance.

Actress Zoey Deutch stood out in a sea of stars with her sparkly Chanel-ified bra top and tweed suit. The texture of the beaded bralette contrasted against the subtly patterned two-piece that included a cropped jacket and matching wide-leg trousers. At one point, she unbuttoned the top's gold buttons to reveal the bandeau. She accessorized with stud earrings, a gold bangle bracelet, a collection of matching rings, and a tiny black-and-silver quilted bag — Chanel, of course.

Getty Images

Deutch wore her hair in a chignon bun with two face-framing stands and opted for fresh-face glam that included laminated brows, bronzy eyeshadow, and a peach lip.

This year, the dinner honored 10 female filmmakers including Ana Benaroya, Beverly Fishman, Christie Neptune, Lisa Lebofsky, Natia Lemay, Patricia Encarnacion, Renee Cox, Sheree Hovsepian, Shinique Smith, and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz. The artists were selected by curator Racquel Chevremont. According to a press release, "Chanel and Tribeca's partnership underscores their joint commitment to honoring powerful storytelling, artistic excellence, and the spirit of artists supporting other artists."