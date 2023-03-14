Zoe Saldaña's Oscars After-Party Crop Top Was Actually a Piece of Cartier Jewelry

Yes, that Cartier.

Published on March 14, 2023 @ 06:23PM
Zoe Saldana Cartier Cape After-Party look
Photo:

Getty Images

It may feel like a lifetime ago, but the 2023 Oscars were actually just a few days ago (the winners are probably still out celebrating and we don't blame them). Of course, in addition to the showstopping red carpet looks that came before the trophies, there was a slew of after-parties, with just about every celebrity showing some face time at Vanity Fair's legendary annual bash. It offered the celebs a chance to get into something a little more comfortable and for Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, that meant slipping out of her light-as-air Fendi couture and into a piece of art from Cartier that blurred the lines between jewelry and couture.

For the festivities, Saldaña wore Cartier's Tressage Cape, which looked like a masterpiece of mesh and gems. The ethereal metal piece combined chain links that looked like sheer fabric as well as a row of faceted jewels that kept everything in place (hopefully). Cartier shared details of the look on its Instagram account, writing, "Actress @zoesaldana debuted the uniquely precious Tressage Cape, blurring lines between couture craftsmanship and jewelry, from the #CartierLibre collection." She paired the statement-making crop top with a long, sleek Michael Kors Collection skirt and a bag from Tyler Ellis.

Zoe Saldana Cartier Cape After-Party look

Getty Images

Saldaña's Fendi outfit also got a dose of sparkle courtesy of Cartier. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she loves to wear vintage pieces from the venerable French brand, because it's like touching a piece of history.

“I love that idea of loving beautiful pieces with a history. There is a beauty in the doable, simple things for me,” Saldaña said of her 18K white gold and diamond pendant ear clips and a cultured pearl and diamond statement ring. She also wore the vintage-inspired Pluie de Cartier Arabesque collar necklace. 

She also spoke about her bag being from a sustainable brand. The Tyler Ellis envelope clutch was made of PFC-free satin and leather from ethical tanneries and was made by indigenous, and mostly female, artisans in Italy.

“What strikes me as really relatable is that sustainability inspires us to ask a few more questions, probe a little deeper, and go beyond the aesthetic," she said.

