Zoe Saldaña's Sheer Checkered Dress Had the Lowest Plunging Neckline

Zoe Saldaña knows how to steal the spotlight on any red carpet with her effortless, sexy, and sophisticated style. Over the weekend, the actress, along with her fellow Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast mates, attended a gala at Disneyland Paris to promote the upcoming film, which hits theaters next month.

For the event, Saldaña wore a see-through black, green, and pink checkered Armani Privé gown. The panels of multicolored fabric were evenly spaced out to create midriff-baring cutouts and low-cut sides. Spaghetti straps and an extremely deep plunging neckline added to the dress's sultry aesthetic. The star, who plays Gamora in the Marvel franchise, layered black stockings under the dress and accessorized with black-and-gold hoop earrings, matching rings, and suede pointy-toe heels.

Her dark hair was slicked into a super-tight bun with a sleek middle part, and her glam included a smoky eye and flesh-toned glossy lips.

Saldaña was joined by her co-star Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill, as well as James Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Karen Gillan. At one point while walking the carpet, both Saldaña and Pratt were joined by the Disney's in-park version of their respective characters. The actress posed with theme park Gamora, who had the character's signature black-and-red hair and denim-and-leather suit.

In InStyle's December issue, Saldaña got candid about being selective when it comes to picking jobs. "I join projects because I believe in the people behind them. When they're magical and thoughtful, thought-provoking, and collaborative, that's what changes my life for the better," she told us. "It gives me experiences that raise me, that help me grow, that make me feel good about people."