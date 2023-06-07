Zoe Saldaña Shared a Rare Photo of All Three of Her Children While on Vacation In Paris

“A day to explore …”

Published on June 7, 2023 @ 02:52PM
zoe saldana paris kids
Photo:

Instagram/zoe saldana

ICYMI, Zoe Saldaña is currently living her best life in Paris — and she’s fully giving Emily Cooper a run for her money. 

On Wednesday, the on-screen superhero (and real-life super mom) shared a rare glimpse of her and her husband Marco Perego’s three sons, 6-year-old Zen and 8-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, when recapping a day spent sightseeing abroad. In the sweet family snap, which was shared on Zoe’s Instagram Story, the quartet was pictured posing on the steps of La Basilique de Sacré Coeur de Montmartre wearing their individual versions of tourist chic. While Saldaña opted for a burgundy midiskirt paired with a black racerback tank and black open-toed sandals, her sons donned casual athleisure looks and tennis shoes. 

zoe saldana kids paris vacation

Instagram/zoe saldana

“A day to explore …” the actress captioned a separate Instagram Story that showed her walking with two of her sons through the Parisian streets. 

While Saldaña may tend to be rather private when it comes to her family life, this isn’t the first time that she’s given her kids a shoutout. When chatting with InStyle back in December 2022, the mother-of-three opened up about how she already knows her sons will grow into “really pretty nerds.”

“They are going to grow up to be really pretty nerds,” she said of the trio’s budding love of fantasy. “I know that every parent finds their children super-handsome. Maybe that's what's to blame. But I look at my kids and I'm like, 'My god, you guys are so fucking handsome.’”

The actress then pointed out how her sons are already starting to recognize her role in Guardians of the Galaxy, adding, “I see how [my youngest is] trying to place me in his mind like, 'OK, you're mama, but you're also Gamora.' They're going to watch these movies, and it's going to be a part of what they like and what excites them. And the fact that that gives me street cred with my kids, it's fun, it's great."

