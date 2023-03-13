The $10 Top Coat Behind Zoe Saldaña’s Oscars Manicure Keeps Nails Chip-Free for a Week, Shoppers Say

One underrated component of a red-carpet look is…drumroll, please, the nails! When a star arrives, the first thing people tend to admire is the dress; then, eyes go to the makeup and hair, and last but certainly not least come the nails. A good manicure, though, shouldn’t be slept on, as prim and proper tips really have the power to make or break a look — and Zoe Saldaña’s subtle but sweet Oscars manicure is proof.

The Avatar: the Way of Water star arrived at the 95th Academy Awards in a pale-pink, floor-length Fendi gown with impeccable detailing — just look at the lace trim and corset-inspired upper. Her evening attire was the definition of soft and elegant, so it’s fitting that the rest of her glam was just as subtle and understated, including her natural-looking manicure. Nail artist Mo Qin achieved the look with a slew of Sally Hansen products, including the Color Therapy Beautifiers Strengthening Top Coat that shoppers credit for keeping their “manicure chip-free for a week.”



Getty Images

The multi-use product that is 100 percent worth adding to your lineup, especially if you, like me, struggle with brittle nails or tend to ruin your fresh manicure after just a few days (I use my hands a lot, okay!). The Sally Hansen top coat boasts a nourishing formula that includes argan oil to seal the polish while also giving your nails a moisturized, high-shine, chip-free finish. And you didn’t only hear that from us — shoppers who’ve tried it out IRL say the top coat works so well, it keeps their nails looking perfect, even through “tough workouts” and many “dishes washed.”

“This top coat worked just as I expected it to. [It made my nails] super shiny and [they] lasted a solid week with no chipping. I'm pretty tough on my nails, so a week is great,” wrote one reviewer. Another noted, “This top coat is quick-drying, long-wearing, shiny, and nourishing… Sally Hansen Color Therapy Top Coat is officially my holy grail top coat.” I’m sold.

