The $10 Top Coat Behind Zoe Saldaña’s Oscars Manicure Keeps Nails Chip-Free for a Week, Shoppers Say

Nails appear “super shiny.”

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zoe Saldana Nails Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

One underrated component of a red-carpet look is…drumroll, please, the nails! When a star arrives, the first thing people tend to admire is the dress; then, eyes go to the makeup and hair, and last but certainly not least come the nails. A good manicure, though, shouldn’t be slept on, as prim and proper tips really have the power to make or break a look — and Zoe Saldaña’s subtle but sweet Oscars manicure is proof.

The Avatar: the Way of Water star arrived at the 95th Academy Awards in a pale-pink, floor-length Fendi gown with impeccable detailing — just look at the lace trim and corset-inspired upper. Her evening attire was the definition of soft and elegant, so it’s fitting that the rest of her glam was just as subtle and understated, including her natural-looking manicure. Nail artist Mo Qin achieved the look with a slew of Sally Hansen products, including the Color Therapy Beautifiers Strengthening Top Coat that shoppers credit for keeping their “manicure chip-free for a week.”

Zoe Saldana Nails Oscars

Getty Images

Shop now: $10; ulta.com

The multi-use product that is 100 percent worth adding to your lineup, especially if you, like me, struggle with brittle nails or tend to ruin your fresh manicure after just a few days (I use my hands a lot, okay!). The Sally Hansen top coat boasts a nourishing formula that includes argan oil to seal the polish while also giving your nails a moisturized, high-shine, chip-free finish. And you didn’t only hear that from us — shoppers who’ve tried it out IRL say the top coat works so well, it keeps their nails looking perfect, even through “tough workouts” and many “dishes washed.”

“This top coat worked just as I expected it to. [It made my nails] super shiny and [they] lasted a solid week with no chipping. I'm pretty tough on my nails, so a week is great,” wrote one reviewer. Another noted, “This top coat is quick-drying, long-wearing, shiny, and nourishing… Sally Hansen Color Therapy Top Coat is officially my holy grail top coat.” I’m sold. 

Shop the $10 top coat and get ready to extend the life cycle of your manicure in just a few swipes.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

$8 Foot Cream Lead
This $8 Foot Cream From Amazon Actually Got Rid of My Dry, Cracked Heels Overnight
Ask a Beauty Editor: Vitamin C Serum
Ask a Beauty Editor: My Sensitive, Oily Complexion Needs a Dark Spot-Fading Vitamin C Serum. What Do I Try?
Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses
Shoppers Say the $10 Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses Makes Their Skin Look "Fabulous"
Related Articles
Rihanna 2023 Oscars Performance
Rihanna Performed "Lift Me Up" in a Beaded Lingerie Top
Lady Gaga Oscars 2023 Performance
Lady Gaga Appeared Makeup-Free During Her Oscars Performance
Oscar's Couples Red Carpet Roundup
All the PDA Moments You Missed at the 2023 Oscars
Nicole Kidman Oscars Red Carpet Beauty
Nicole Kidman's Oscars Makeup Was All About Soft, Effortless Glam
Olivia Wilde 2023 VF Oscar After Party
Olivia Wilde Wore a Tiny Leather Bra to the 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party
Ke Huy Quan Oscars 2023 Speech
Ke Huy Quan’s Emotional Oscars Acceptance Speech Celebrated the American Dream
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Supported His Oscar-Nominated Sister at the 2023 Academy Awards
Fan Bingbing 2023 Oscars
Fan Bingbing Already Won the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega Made Her 'SNL' Debut in a Sheer Top and the Shortest Shorts
Jennifer Aniston Lead
Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using This $10 Body Lotion Since Her Teens, and It's Done Wonders for My Skin
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Wore a Sequin Micro Mini Dress With the Fluffiest Coat
Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses
Shoppers Say the $10 Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses Makes Their Skin Look "Fabulous"
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Oscars Red Carpet 2023
Stephanie Hsu's Pink 2023 Oscars Gown Featured a Throwback Bubble Hem
Oscars
How to Watch the 2023 Oscars
Lady Gaga 'A Star Is Born' Premiere
Here's Why Lady Gaga Is Skipping Out on Performing at the 2023 Oscars