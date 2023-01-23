Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023

It’s kind of nice that we have fashionable celebrities on both sides of the coast. Some live in sunny Los Angeles, others live in New York City, which means there's no shortage of fashion inspiration for every season, all year long.

Take Zoe Saldaña’s recent off-duty look as an example. While the stars residing in NYC are currently bundling up in oversized wool coats and shearling boots (look, Meryl Streep!), those on the West Coast are taking a slightly lighter approach when it comes to their “winter layers.” The Avatar actress was photographed walking around LA in the perfect low-key weekend look that consisted of jeans — but not just any ol’ jeans. Saldaña’s pair hails from Etica, a label Gigi Hadid and I have both waxed poetic about, and it’s one you should absolutely check out if you like stylish, sustainable denim.

She styled her jeans with a striped long-sleeve top, another wardrobe staple that has French ‘It’ girl written all over, rounding out the look with the footwear option most East Coasters haven’t thought about in months: ballet flats.

Saldaña’s exact pair just so happen to be my favorite flats from M.Gemi, the Italian brand that’s blowing up in Hollywood. Dubbed the Danza, the style is made from a supple calf leather that molds to your foot shape for a glove-like fit (I can attest to this) and features a square-toe front, dainty bow detailing, and a hidden wedge that adds just the right amount of lift and support. I get why Saldaña is trekking around LA in these; I’ve done the same in NYC, and they never caused any foot pain. In fact, I’m about to buy my second pair — that’s how much I love them.

There’s more to this Saldaña sighting than the fact that she wore my go-to flats — an important takeaway, of course. The outing is also the latest piece of proof that ballet flats, a pinnacle piece of the Balletcore movement that skyrocketed to fame last year, will remain in the forefront of footwear world in spring 2023. Mark my words.

The low-to-the-ground, sensible shoe is a wise choice for any activity. Aside from the obvious (aka, that they’re easy to walk in), the style goes well with whatever you’re wearing, be it a pair of sweatpants, jeans, or an ultra-mini mini skirt. If you want to embrace full Balletcore, consider wearing flats with thick socks like Bella Hadid. Cute and cuddly!

Get a leg up (get it?) on the ballet flat trend by shopping some of our favorite styles below.

