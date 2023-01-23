Fashion Accessories Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023 Shop her exact pair that's one of my favorites, too. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Backgrid It’s kind of nice that we have fashionable celebrities on both sides of the coast. Some live in sunny Los Angeles, others live in New York City, which means there's no shortage of fashion inspiration for every season, all year long. Take Zoe Saldaña’s recent off-duty look as an example. While the stars residing in NYC are currently bundling up in oversized wool coats and shearling boots (look, Meryl Streep!), those on the West Coast are taking a slightly lighter approach when it comes to their “winter layers.” The Avatar actress was photographed walking around LA in the perfect low-key weekend look that consisted of jeans — but not just any ol’ jeans. Saldaña’s pair hails from Etica, a label Gigi Hadid and I have both waxed poetic about, and it’s one you should absolutely check out if you like stylish, sustainable denim. She styled her jeans with a striped long-sleeve top, another wardrobe staple that has French ‘It’ girl written all over, rounding out the look with the footwear option most East Coasters haven’t thought about in months: ballet flats. Saldaña’s exact pair just so happen to be my favorite flats from M.Gemi, the Italian brand that’s blowing up in Hollywood. Dubbed the Danza, the style is made from a supple calf leather that molds to your foot shape for a glove-like fit (I can attest to this) and features a square-toe front, dainty bow detailing, and a hidden wedge that adds just the right amount of lift and support. I get why Saldaña is trekking around LA in these; I’ve done the same in NYC, and they never caused any foot pain. In fact, I’m about to buy my second pair — that’s how much I love them. M. Gemi Shop now: $248; mgemi.com M. Gemi Shop now: $248; mgemi.com There’s more to this Saldaña sighting than the fact that she wore my go-to flats — an important takeaway, of course. The outing is also the latest piece of proof that ballet flats, a pinnacle piece of the Balletcore movement that skyrocketed to fame last year, will remain in the forefront of footwear world in spring 2023. Mark my words. The low-to-the-ground, sensible shoe is a wise choice for any activity. Aside from the obvious (aka, that they’re easy to walk in), the style goes well with whatever you’re wearing, be it a pair of sweatpants, jeans, or an ultra-mini mini skirt. If you want to embrace full Balletcore, consider wearing flats with thick socks like Bella Hadid. Cute and cuddly! Get a leg up (get it?) on the ballet flat trend by shopping some of our favorite styles below. Nordstrom Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com Reformation Shop now: $228; reformation.com Nordstrom Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com Larroude Shop now: $315; larroude.com Nordstrom Shop now: $150–$160; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023 Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure