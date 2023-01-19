Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show

I couldn't help but wonder, could a Zoë Kravitz cameo be in the cards?

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 @ 05:56PM
Zoe Kravitz Sex and the City Hat
Photo:

TheImageDirect

Ah, celebrities — they're just like us. They even binge watch and rep nostalgic merch from their favorite TV shows, too. Case in point: Zoë Kravitz stepped out wearing a Sex and the City baseball cap. And I couldn't help but wonder, would the actress ever make a cameo in And Just Like That...?

On Thursday, Kravitz was photographed going for a walk in New York City in a grungy (yet Carrie Bradshaw-approved) look that included the red cap, as well as a green trench coat, navy T-shirt, light blue trousers, and black boots from The Row. She accessorized with a black pleated duffle bag that hung from her wrist and black oval shades.

Later in the day, Kravitz was reportedly seen out with her boyfriend Channing Tatum, who recently opened up about marriage and his "super scary" divorce from Jenna Dewan in an interview with Vanity Fair. “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” he said. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”

Tatum added that despite being happy in his current relationship, he's not sure he'll marry again. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he said “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist.”

