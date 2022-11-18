Zoë Kravitz's Plunging Gown Featured a Diamond-Shaped Belly Button Cutout

From breathtaking silky dresses to the lowest backless gowns, no one does red carpet fashion quite like Zoë Kravitz. Her latest show-stopping look? A sleek and sexy LBD that combined plunging necklines with geometric cutouts.

On Thursday night, the actress arrived at GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood wearing a slinky black Saint Laurent gown, which featured bat sleeves, the deepest V-neckline, and a diamond-shaped midriff-baring cutout. Kravitz skipped any major accessories (save for a pair of tiny stud earrings) and paired the dress with equally minimal glam, opting to style her signature pixie cut in gelled spiky bangs and finishing with a bronzy makeup look.

While Zoë may have walked the carpet solo, the outing came just days after she graced the cover of the magazine’s Men of the Year issue — in a tuxedo and a curly blonde wig — where she opened up about her private relationship with Channing Tatum.

“He’s just a wonderful human," she shared in the interview. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

She added that working alongside the actor in various capacities has only made their relationship better. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”