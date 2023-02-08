Zoë Kravitz's Plunging LBD Had a Surprising Regencycore Twist

Because no Zoë Kravitz outfit is complete without an unexpected detail.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 @ 10:49AM
ZoÃ« Kravitz 2023 YSL Even Black Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is known to take a fashion classic and elevate it — whether it's by the way of underboob-baring cutouts or a daringly low-scooping backless gown. And this time around, the actress gave a retro spin to the little black dress.

Kravitz attended the YSL Beauté Black Opium event in London on Tuesday in a very on-theme look that included a black velvet Saint Laurent plunging midi dress with midsection button detailing and regency-era-like lace doilies on the bottom of the three-quarter-length sleeves. She paired the cocktail wear with dark sheer stockings and black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with gold stud earrings and a matching ring.

Her dark hair was slicked into a tight updo, save for her short choppy fringe, and she kept her glam simple with smoked-out eyeliner and peach lips.

The star recently opened up to Essence about her partnership with the luxury beauty brand saying, "I work with truly wonderful people, and I’ve had the opportunity to go to some really amazing places."

“I also love how YSL Beauty embraces individuality," she continued. "I get to be a part of representing and inspiring people when it comes to their beauty journey. And as much as I love that people look to me as a beauty icon, I want people to look inward to themselves for inspiration, not just me. I want to represent individuality and uniqueness. I’m happy to work alongside a brand that supports that idea.”

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Topless
Kendall Jenner Just Posed Topless on Instagram
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Cardi B 2023 Grammys Presenter Paco Rabanne Silver Dress
Cardi B Paid Homage to Late Designer Paco Rabanne at the Grammys With a See-Through Chainmail Set
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo
Olivia Rodrigo Grammys After Party
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sequined LBD Included a Keyhole Cutout
Dua Lipa lace-up top Instagram
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Grammy Afterparty Dress Was Basically Just a Bustier
Olivia Rodrigo 2023 Grammys Black Naked Dress
Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Goth Take on the Naked Dress to the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Swarovski Jumpsuit
Harry Styles Wore Swarovski Overalls and No Shirt to the 2023 Grammys
beyonce at the grammys
Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammys Than Everyone
Shania Twain 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Spotted Suit
Shania Twain Showed Up at the 2023 Grammys Dressed Like a Literal Cowgirl
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Vintage Thong Bikini Is Older Than She Is
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Lingerie Featured a Two-in-One Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
I'm Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing