Zoë Kravitz's Plunging LBD Had a Surprising Regencycore Twist

Zoë Kravitz is known to take a fashion classic and elevate it — whether it's by the way of underboob-baring cutouts or a daringly low-scooping backless gown. And this time around, the actress gave a retro spin to the little black dress.

Kravitz attended the YSL Beauté Black Opium event in London on Tuesday in a very on-theme look that included a black velvet Saint Laurent plunging midi dress with midsection button detailing and regency-era-like lace doilies on the bottom of the three-quarter-length sleeves. She paired the cocktail wear with dark sheer stockings and black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with gold stud earrings and a matching ring.

Her dark hair was slicked into a tight updo, save for her short choppy fringe, and she kept her glam simple with smoked-out eyeliner and peach lips.

The star recently opened up to Essence about her partnership with the luxury beauty brand saying, "I work with truly wonderful people, and I’ve had the opportunity to go to some really amazing places."

“I also love how YSL Beauty embraces individuality," she continued. "I get to be a part of representing and inspiring people when it comes to their beauty journey. And as much as I love that people look to me as a beauty icon, I want people to look inward to themselves for inspiration, not just me. I want to represent individuality and uniqueness. I’m happy to work alongside a brand that supports that idea.”